(Bloomberg) -- The boss of Australia’s biggest bank said the country should abolish two key levies, marking some of the strongest suggestions yet by a banker on ways to boost the economy.

“Get rid of payroll tax, stamp duty,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia Chief Executive Officer Matt Comyn said at the Australian Financial Review Banking Summit in Sydney Tuesday. “They’re extremely inefficient taxes,” he said.

The comments from Comyn, who has headed the bank for six years, underscore an uncertain outlook for Australia’s growth after interest rates rose to a 12-year high of 4.35%. While employment soared last month, indicators ranging from business and consumer surveys to job vacancies and retail sales suggest the economy is slowing.

The country could recoup revenues by making payments above A$500 ($327.27) electronic, raising goods and services tax to 15%, and taxing tech companies, among other things, Comyn said.

