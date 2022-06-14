(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced her third visit to the Pacific in a month, the latest diplomatic step-up by Canberra in the region as the Chinese government also seeks to expand its influence.

Wong will visit New Zealand for the first time since being sworn in as foreign minister on May 23, her office said in a statement Wednesday, followed by a trip to the Solomon Islands on Friday for meetings with Prime Minister Mannesseh Sogavare.

“We are committed to deepening our cooperation with Solomon Islands, as we work together to face shared challenges and achieve our shared goals, including on climate change,” Wong said in the statement.

Australia and the US were shocked by the signing of a security agreement between the Solomons and China in April, a major diplomatic victory for Beijing and its first such deal in the Pacific. Australia and New Zealand had traditionally been seen as the partners of choice in the region, but China has been making diplomatic in-roads in recent years.

At the time, Wong described the deal between the Solomon Islands and China as Australia’s greatest foreign policy failure since World War II. Since she was sworn in a month ago, Wong has embarked on a flurry of diplomacy across the Pacific, including visits to Fiji and Samoa.

Her visits coincided with a rare week-long trip to the region by China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during which he attempted to negotiate a Pacific-wide economic and security agreement with Beijing. Saoma’s Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa said on Tuesday China’s proposal would be discussed at the Pacific Islands Forum in mid-July, which Australia is expected to attend.

