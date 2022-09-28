(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s biggest polluter bowed to pressure from its biggest shareholder, billionaire climate activist Mike Cannon-Brookes, and announced it would exit coal power by 2035, a decade earlier than previously planned.

AGL Energy Ltd. will shutter the nation’s biggest emitting power plant, the Loy Yang A power station in Victoria, by 2035, it said Thursday. Its Bayswater plant in New South Wales -- Australia’s second-largest polluter -- is on track to close between 2030 and 2033, AGL Chairman Patricia McKenzie said in the statement.

The two facilities are huge greenhouse gas emitters, spewing out almost 31 million tons of carbon dioxide in 2019-2020, or almost 10% of all Australia’s reported emissions. Tech billionaire Cannon-Brookes became AGL’s top shareholder in May to oppose the utility’s plan to split its retail and power-generation assets into separate companies, which would have allowed its coal power plants to continue operating into the 2040s.

