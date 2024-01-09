(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG is looking at alternatives to new share listings after the lowest amount in over a decade was raised in Australia and New Zealand last year.

Block trades and cash calls for takeovers are among the areas that could help offset the lull in initial public offerings, Matthew Beggs, the bank’s head of equity capital markets for Australia and New Zealand, told Bloomberg News.

“We’re probably going to see a broadly similar pattern heading into 2024, with the big outstanding question being whether the IPO market will open,” he said.

Equity and rights offerings in Australia and New Zealand amounted to about $14 billion in 2023, a long way from the nearly $41 billion in 2020 and the lowest since at least 2012, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Australia’s biggest IPO last year was the A$402 million debut of chemical distributor Redox Ltd., accounting for 37% of funds raised through first-time share sales.

“IPO issuance is typically around 15% of all ECM issuance,” Beggs said. “In the last couple of years, it’s been less than 5%.”

UBS was top arranger in Australia and New Zealand, including the Redox float and growth equity raisings for classifieds site CAR Group Ltd., vintner Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. and the block trade of lithium miner Pilbara Minerals Ltd. by Chinese battery producer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

“We are always working across the board, whether it be follow-ons, whether it be blocks, we’re pretty active just balancing our commitment across all of those verticals,” Beggs said.

The outlook for large offerings could improve with positive market momentum and strong corporate earnings from February, potentially leading to new share sales in the first half of the year, according to Beggs.

Airline Virgin Australia Holdings Pty Ltd. and metals processor Commonwealth Steel Co., or Molycop, had both planned to list last year but didn’t proceed, while data center operator Airtrunk also began considering an IPO.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.