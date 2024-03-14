(Bloomberg) -- Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers expressed confidence on Thursday that he will be able to guide amendments to the Reserve Bank Act through parliament as he continues to engage with lawmakers opposed to the changes.

Chalmers and the center-right opposition are at an impasse over the composition of two new boards proposed for the RBA. The treasurer expects the current six independent directors to join either the monetary policy committee or governance board, while the Liberal-National coalition wants the current board to simply transition directly to the rate-setting committee.

“I’m confident we can get to a good outcome here when it comes to the Reserve Bank review,” Chalmers said on the sidelines of a pre-budget event in Sydney. “We’ll keep working through the issues. We’ll engage in a respectful way with our political opponents because reforming our central bank should be beyond partisan politics.”

The proposed changes follow a wide-ranging review of the central bank that has already been partially implemented, including a reduction in the number of board meetings, post-meeting press conferences and hiring a chief operating officer. However, a second part — related to establishing the governance board and committee and other changes — needs to be underpinned by legislation.

Earlier this week, Chalmers said all six current independent directors will be asked which RBA board they would like to join. The opposition coalition is concerned the treasurer wants to use the overhaul to add Labor-aligned appointees to the higher-profile rate-setting committee.

“I’m disappointed, but not especially surprised to see the Coalition and the Greens teaming up in this fashion,” Chalmers said. “I want to see continuity at the Reserve Bank as well, but we are creating two new boards, not just one. And we’d like an element of continuity on both boards.”

