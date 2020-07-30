(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s second-most populous state has recorded 627 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said Friday.

On Thursday Australia suffered its worst day of infections with Victoria recording 723 new cases, with Andrews and Prime Minister Scott Morrison holding emergency talks to discuss the spiralling crisis according to The Age newspaper.

Victoria recorded eight more Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours.

