(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Victoria state recorded 532 new Covid-19 cases Monday as authorities struggle to bring a second wave of infections under control.

The daily tally announced Monday follows the 459 new cases reported the previous day in Victoria, and is a new national record. There were six additional fatalities, State Premier Daniel Andrews said at a press conference.

Authorities are battling to contain a fresh wave of infections after about 5 million people in Melbourne were plunged back into lockdown more than two weeks ago. The shutdown of the nation’s second-biggest city, which contributes about one-quarter of gross domestic product, could prolong the nation’s first recession in almost three decades.

New South Wales state reported a further 17 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the state health agency.

