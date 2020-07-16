(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s second-most populous state recorded its single biggest spike in coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day as it’s capital city Melbourne is gripped by a second wave of infections.

Victoria state had 428 new cases in the past 24 hours, Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters Friday. The second consecutive record daily rise is the largest single-day increase for any of Australia’s states and territories, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The lift in cases comes about a week after Melbourne reimposed lockdown orders as a second wave of Covid-19 sweeps the state capital that’s now spread to Australia’s largest city, Sydney. The state has 5165 cases of coronavirus, almost half of which were recorded since the movement restrictions were imposed on Thursday last week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

New South Wales state tightened restrictions on gatherings Friday in fear of not yet detected community transmission could spread rapidly as had occurred in Melbourne. All restaurants, clubs and cafes will be limited to bookings of a maximum 10 people and restricted to 1 person per four-square-meters, while weddings and other functions will be limited to 150 guests that must remain seated and not dance or mingle, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

“We remain in a state of high alert, we remain concerned about the underlying community transmission that could be bubbling away,” she said. “We have to assume there’s a level of community transmission and these measures will reduce the risk of that community transmission getting out of control.”

