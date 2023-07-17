(Bloomberg) -- The Australian state of Victoria has pulled out of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games after costs blew out by billions, Premier Daniel Andrews said on Tuesday.

“What’s become clear is the cost of hosting those games in 2026 is not the A$2.6 billion ($1.8 billion) that was indicated,” he told a media conference in Melbourne. “It is in fact at least A$6 billion and could be as high as A$7 billion, and I can’t stand here and say I have any confidence that would adequately fund these games.”

The hosting duties of the games were to be shared across the regional cities of Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Shepparton.

“Last year when the Commonwealth Games authorities approached us and needed someone to step in and host the 2026 games, we were happy to help out, but not at any price and only if there was lasting benefit,” Andrews said.

