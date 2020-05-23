(Bloomberg) --

Australia’s second-most populous state will reopen galleries and museums and allow bigger outdoor gatherings in a week as the rate of new coronavirus infections remains flat.

Skateparks, outdoor gyms and playgrounds will reopen from Tuesday and from just before midnight on May 31, as many as 20 people can gather inside a home or outside, Premier Daniel Andrews said Sunday.

If community transmission rates remain low, there will be a further easing of restrictions from June 22, including allowing as many as 50 people inside cafes, restaurants, and for the first time, cinemas and theaters. People should continue to work from home until at least the end of June, Andrews said.

“It’s up to all of us to make this work,” he said. “In all your activities, be considered. Be cautious. Use your common sense.”

Australia has a three-stage plan to reopen the economy by the end of July, after lockdown restrictions smashed businesses, particularly in the hospitality and services industry. The nation’s eight state and territory governments are moving at their own pace, depending on the number of Covid-19 infections in their jurisdictions.

