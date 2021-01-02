(Bloomberg) --

Australia’s Victoria detected three new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the state’s health authorities said on Sunday.

The tally is down from 10 new cases recorded the day before, and the state now has 32 active cases.

Australian health authorities are battling to get on top of new virus clusters disrupting the peak summer holiday period. The nation has managed to largely suppress community transmission through rigorous testing and contact tracing, by placing restrictions on international arrivals, and by isolating all travelers returning from overseas in quarantine hotels for 14 days.

New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, is due to announce its latest totals later Sunday. On Saturday, it announced seven new locally acquired cases in the past 24 hours, increasing the size of a cluster originally confined to the Northern Beaches region of Sydney that spread to other areas of the city and has now infected more than 150 people.

The Sydney outbreak has seen the New South Wales government tighten social-distancing restrictions, and from Monday individuals found not wearing masks in indoor venues such as shops, churches and on public transport in Australia’s largest city will be fined A$200 ($154).

