(Bloomberg) --

Australia’s Victoria state reported another 275 cases of Covid-19 and warned that it’s too early to say whether a lockdown across the city of Melbourne is helping to slow the spread of the virus.

State Premier Daniel Andrews said a woman aged in her eighties had died from the virus, bringing the state’s death toll to 39. While the number of new infections is down from 363 cases reported on Sunday, Andrews said it was too soon to say whether the state had “turned a corner.”

Masks Made Mandatory in Australia’s 2nd-Biggest Metropolis (1)

Neighboring New South Wales state reported 20 new cases, and remains concerned about a growing level of community transmission.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.