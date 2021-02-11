(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Victoria state will enter a snap five-day lockdown from midnight after an outbreak of the virulent U.K. strain of the coronavirus from a quarantine hotel spread.

“We must assume that there are further cases in the community than we have positive results for, and that it is moving at a velocity that has not been seen anywhere in our country over the course of these last 12 months,” state Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters on Friday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.