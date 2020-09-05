(Bloomberg) -- Victoria state, the center of Australia’s worst coronavirus outbreak, is set to begin a gradual easing of strict lockdown measures from Sept. 14 following a decline in new cases in recent weeks.

The first changes will be a lengthening of permitted outdoor exercise time to two hours, and gradual increases in the number of people that can gather together outdoors, The Australian paper reported, citing a leaked document from the state government.

Premier Daniel Andrews is set to outline the state’s path out of lockdown on Sunday, but has said any changes would be made in a “steady and safe way.”

Across the nation’s second-most populous state, people have been ordered to stay at home except for essential work, medical care, provisions, or exercise. The state capital Melbourne, home to 5 million residents, has been under even tighter restrictions since early August, with a nighttime curfew and large parts of its retail and manufacturing sectors shuttered. A further easing of restrictions, including a lifting of the curfew, was planned for Sept. 27, the paper said.

The lockdown is hurting the Australian economy, which is gripped by its first recession in almost 30 years. Victoria contributes about one-quarter of Australia’s gross domestic product, but is isolated from the rest of the country after other states closed their borders against a spike in community transmission.

Victoria reported 63 new infections in the past 24 hours, down from a daily peak of 687 on Aug. 4, Victoria’s health department reported Sunday via Twitter.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.