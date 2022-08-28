(Bloomberg) --

A new gauge of Australian advertised salaries showed a long-awaited acceleration in wage growth is taking hold as a tight labor market forces employers to pay more for staff.

Salaries jumped 4.1% in July from a year earlier, Job-search portal SEEK Ltd.’s seasonally adjusted index showed Monday. That easily outpaced the official wage price index’s 2.6% rise last quarter.

Prior to the pandemic, the SEEK index and government wage measure were climbing at a similar pace of 2.2-2.3% a year.

“As the Great Job Boom continues, observers have wondered when wages and salaries will start to pick up,” said Matt Cowgill, senior economist at SEEK. “If you look at advertised salaries for vacant roles, it is clear they already have.”

The result fits closer with readings the Reserve Bank of Australia cited from liaison with firms as it began raising interest rates in May. While inflation is the primary driver of the 1.75 percentage points of hikes since then, the central bank expects faster wage growth to underpin price gains in the period ahead.

Cowgill said the pickup in advertised salary growth has been broad-based, unlike previous labor market booms where only some parts of the economy benefited.

“Most types of jobs are seeing annual advertised salary growth greater than 3%,” he said.

On average, advertised full-time equivalent salaries are higher in the Australian Capital Territory, at a little over A$100,000 ($70,000). Tasmania and South Australia recorded the lowest average advertised salaries at around A$80,000.

Tradesmen, IT consultants and miners posted annual salary increases of more than 5%, while growth was weakest for government jobs at 1.4%.

