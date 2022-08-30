(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s sovereign wealth fund avoided the bulk of the losses seen in global markets over the past year, largely thanks to bets on hedge funds that got a kicker from rampant inflation.

The Future Fund recorded a 1.2% loss in the year to June 30, according to a statement Wednesday. While that’s the A$194 billion ($133 billion) fund’s worst annual performance since the financial crisis, it beat the 17% slump in global stocks over the same period after ramping up alternative strategies like macro hedge funds and inflation-linked infrastructure assets.

“The portfolio has done well in the context of market weakness,” Chief Executive Officer Raphael Arndt said in the statement. “The Fund has benefited from an increased allocation to alternatives, where inflation aware strategies have performed strongly.”

The sovereign wealth fund’s macro hedge fund portfolio returned 20% in the year to June, with several managers more than doubling that performance after fees, Arndt told reporters in Melbourne.

The result suggests that a years-long focus on hiring alternative asset managers has paid off. The fund sought to reposition as it anticipated frothier markets and a worsening global outlook even before the war in Ukraine and the impact of higher interest rates. Its alternatives allocation has steadily risen to a record over the past year, as it trimmed exposure to developed and emerging market equities, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Read More: Australia’s $142 Billion Wealth Fund to Curb Global Investment

The fund warned on Wednesday that market volatility is likely to continue as central banks hike borrowing costs to curb inflation, keeping the portfolio positioned in a more cautious stance. That echoed Norway’s wealth fund, the world’s largest, which notched a record $174 billion loss, or -14.4%, in the six months through June.

“Monetary authorities both in the US and in Australia were caught napping with the surge in inflation, and now the rate rises are going to have to be much more significant than would have been the case if they begun to act earlier,” Future Fund chairman Peter Costello said. “There’s going to be a lot of volatility and uncertainty in markets.”

(Updates with details throughout.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.