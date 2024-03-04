(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s wheat production was slightly higher than expected following the harvest of its main winter crop, but the quality was mixed after rain in the nation’s east damaged some grain.

The government raised its estimate for wheat output to 26 million tons for the 2023-24 year, a gain of 500,000 tons from a December forecast, according to a report from the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences. Canola production also increased marginally.

The harvest started earlier and at a much faster pace than in recent years due to hot and dry finishing conditions across most states, including the nation’s top wheat producer Western Australia, the government said. Overall wheat output is still expected to be 36% lower than the previous bumper crop.

A larger proportion of wheat was classed as high protein grades compared with the three previous La Niña years, particularly in Western Australia and South Australia, the government said. However, wet harvest conditions led to quality downgrades in Victoria and parts of New South Wales.

Australia raised its estimate for canola production to 5.7 million tons, up from 5.5 million tons, and kept its barley output forecast unchanged at 10.8 million tons. Planting of winter grains usually starts from April, with harvesting commencing from November.

Next Crop

The nominal gross value of crop production in 2024-25 is expected to rise 2% to A$49 billion ($32 billion) as more favorable climatic conditions boosts output of wheat, barley and canola, according to the report.

Despite increased production, export volumes of the three crops are expected to fall as domestic stocks are rebuilt and grain is used for animal feed, the government said. That’s expected to reduce the value of shipments by A$1.7 billion in 2024–25 to A$14.9 billion.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.