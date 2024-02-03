(Bloomberg) -- Parts of Australia’s southeast are facing extreme heat this weekend, while ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily is expected bring heavy rain, flooding and damaging winds in other parts of the nation.

In Victoria state, temperatures in some areas may reach as high as 43C (109.4F), and there is a heat wave warning for 11 districts in the state of New South Wales.

“Sunday’s top temperatures will depend on when the trough moves through,” the Bureau of Meteorology said on social media platform X on Friday. Hot conditions would persist along the New South Wales coast into early next week, it said, adding temperatures, winds and fire dangers will peak ahead of the cooler change.

Further north, ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily is near the Northern Territory border and will move to western Queensland over the weekend, the meteorology bureau said in its Feb. 3 forecast, adding that as much as 200 millimeters of rain is possible in some regions.

The bureau also warned there is an increasing chance of a tropical cyclone in the Coral Sea from the middle of next week. It said the system may approach the Queensland coast, but there remains “considerable uncertainty” in its movement.

