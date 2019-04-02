(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government pledged sweeping tax cuts and forecast Australia’s first surplus in more than a decade in a budget aimed at securing another three years in power.

The Treasury projected a A$7.1 billion surplus for the fiscal year through 2020, or A$3 billion more than a December estimate, thanks to surging commodity prices and a hiring bonanza. That’s handed Morrison ample ammunition to promise tax relief to about 10 million voters ahead of an expected May election.

“The budget is back in black and Australia is back on track,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told parliament as he handed down the annual budget in Canberra on Tuesday evening.

The triumphant tone may prove short-lived, with opinion polls showing voters are set to oust the Liberal-National coalition after years of policy stagnation and crippling infighting. The main opposition Labor party looks likely to win office and inherit an economy that’s starting to falter.

While the government forecasts surpluses through at least 2023, it relies on some rosy economic projections. Stagnant wage growth is predicted to leap more than a percentage point after hardly budging for the past five years. The government’s also banking on continued solid jobs growth and consumption holding up.

Much of that optimism jars with recent developments. Australia’s economic growth has sharply slowed, with household spending looking fragile amid the worst property slump in a generation. That’s alongside a slowing global economy and ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China.

“Growth in household consumption is being affected by the protracted period of weakness in real household disposable income and the adjustment in housing markets,” Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe said hours before the budget’s release, when he held the cash rate at a record-low 1.5 percent.

Morrison’s budget, his first since winning the leadership in August after three years as treasurer, is aimed squarely at voters’ hip pockets.Key Budget Policies: * Tax cuts of up to A$1,080 a year for about 10 million low- and middle-income earners* Reducing the tax rate for small businesses by 2.5 percentage points to 25 percent by fiscal 2022* One-time payments to more than 3.9 million Australians of A$75 for singles and A$125 for couples to help pay their energy bills* Bolstering planned spending on roads, railways and airports to A$100 billion over a decadeThe estimated A$158 billion in promised tax cuts over a decade comes on top of A$144 billion of relief that was passed last year.The government won’t seek to legislate the tax cuts in coming days -- the final sitting week of parliament before elections are expected to be called.

Tuesday’s budget leans hard on the Liberal party’s traditional reputation of sound economic management. The government also promised to eliminate net debt by 2030, which is expected to peak at 19.2 percent of gross domestic product in the current fiscal year.

“Only one side of politics can do this, because only one side of politics has done this,” Frydenberg said.

With polls pointing to a comfortable election victory for Labor, attention is already focusing on the alternative budget to be delivered by opposition leader Bill Shorten on Thursday night.

