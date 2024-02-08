Australia’s Woodside Is in Talks With Energy Transfer for US LNG Supplies

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Woodside Energy Group Ltd. is in talks to buy liquefied natural gas from several US export terminals, including Energy Transfer LP’s Lake Charles project in Louisiana, according to people familiar with the matter.

Lake Charles, which isn’t yet under construction, is one of the projects affected by the Biden administration’s pause on granting new LNG export approvals as it weighs environmental and economic concerns. Energy Transfer’s request to extend its existing permit for the plant was denied last year.

Read More: Gas Export Projects Hang in the Balance as Biden Mulls Test

Woodside Energy has been interested in a potential equity stake at Lake Charles, as well as other US projects, as part of an effort to expand its LNG supply portfolio, according to one person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly about the talks.

A spokesperson for Energy Transfer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A Woodside spokesman said the company does not comment on market speculation.

Buyers that have agreed to purchase LNG from Lake Charles include Shell Plc, China’s ENN Energy Holdings and South Korea’s SK Gas Ltd. Woodside has contracts with Commonwealth LNG, another of the US projects whose approval is on ice.

