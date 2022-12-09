(Bloomberg) -- Australia is imposing targeted sanctions on individuals and entities in Iran and Russia, saying they are involved in “egregious human rights violations and abuses,” Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced.

Among them are Iran’s Morality Police, the Basij Resistance Force and six Iranian individuals involved in the violent crackdown on protests following the death of Mahsa Amini and the continued oppression of the people of Iran, Wong said in a statement Saturday in Sydney. Seven Russian individuals involved in the attempted assassination of former opposition leader Alexei Navalny will also have human rights sanctions imposed on them.

“These sanctions target grievous human rights situations where the perpetrators continue to act with impunity,” Wong said. “The listings demonstrate the Australian government’s commitment to take clear action to assert our values, and to hold perpetrators of serious human rights violations and abuses to account.”

Australia is also joining partners to impose further targeted financial sanctions on three Iranian individuals and one business involved in the supply of drones to Russia for use against Ukraine.

