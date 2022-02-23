Australia Saw Weaker Business Investment in Likely Hit to GDP

(Bloomberg) -- Australia recorded weaker-than-forecast business investment in the final three months of 2021, with spending on equipment, plant and machinery edging down in a result that will detract slightly from gross domestic product.

Total capital expenditure advanced 1.1% in the three months through December from the prior quarter, compared with economists’ estimate of a 2.5% gain, Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed Thursday. Firms intend to invest A$116.7 billion ($84.2 billion) in the 12 months through June 2023, almost matching forecasts.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is counting on stronger business investment to improve productivity and lift wages growth. Australia’s $1.5 trillion economy is on a solid path to recovery from a virus-induced contraction in the third-quarter, with consumer spending and employment both moving up.

Spending on equipment, plant and machinery fell 0.1%, suggesting it will subtract a little from fourth-quarter GDP released on Wednesday. Buildings and structures investment advanced by 2.2%.

