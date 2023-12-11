(Bloomberg) -- Australia says China lifted a ban on three of the nation’s meat exporters as relations between the trading partners continues to improve.

Products produced by the companies will be permitted to be shipped to China from Dec. 11, pending final administrative processes required by each nation, according to a statement from Australia’s trade and agriculture ministers on Tuesday. The release didn’t name the three exporters.

Australia’s relationship with China soured in 2020 after the then Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for a probe into the origins of Covid-19, angering Beijing. Relations have improved over the past 18 months, and China has scrapped tariffs on Australian barley while progress being made on wine levies.

“This is another positive step towards the stabilization of our relationship with China,” Trade Minister Don Farrell said in the statement.

The suspensions were implemented in mid-2020 and early-2022 due to Covid-19 cases in workers at Australian abattoirs, according to the statement. A ban is still in place for a number of meat exporters, but the agriculture department is working with China to resolve the impediments to trade.

