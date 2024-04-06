Australia Says Israel Yet to Give Enough Detail on Convoy Strike

(Bloomberg) -- Australia is seeking more information about a deadly Israeli missile strike that killed one of its citizens as the government prepares to name a special adviser tasked with tracking the investigation into the tragedy.

“We have made clear, after we were verbally briefed, that we have not yet received sufficient information to satisfy our expectations,” Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a televised briefing in Adelaide on Saturday.

More details on the special adviser to the Australian government will be provided soon, Wong said, adding that officials sent a letter to their Israeli counterparts overnight outlining their concerns. The adviser will seek to ensure the probe into the incident meets Australia’s expectations, she added.

The Israeli army dismissed two officers over the attack on a World Central Kitchen vehicle convoy that killed seven aid workers.

Monday’s assault was “a grave mistake stemming from a serious failure,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement on Friday, concluding an investigation into the incident. It was “due to a mistaken identification, errors in decision-making, and an attack contrary to standard operating procedures.”

Three British nationals, a Palestinian, a Pole, an Australian and a dual US-Canadian citizen were killed in the strike, which angered Israel’s allies.

Israel’s war in Gaza enters its seventh month next week. Attacks by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, in which 1,200 people were killed and 250 abducted, sparked the conflict. The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says the number of Palestinians killed now exceeds 32,000.

