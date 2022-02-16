(Bloomberg) -- More than one country is attempting to infiltrate Australia’s political process and interfere in its elections, the head of Australia’s spy agency ASIO said in a televised interview Wednesday.

Australia is due to hold a national election by the end of May and while ASIO Director General Mike Burgess said he didn’t believe a foreign power could actually change the result of the vote, he said there were “multiple countries” currently attempting to influence Australian politics.

“Espionage and foreign interference in fact supplants now terrorism as our nation’s principal security concern,” Burgess said in an interview with Australian Broadcasting Corporation aired Wednesday night.

When asked what countries in particular were interested in attacking Australia’s democracy, Burgess declined to name them and said, “You’d be surprised.” In his annual threat assessment on February 9, Burgess revealed ASIO had foiled a plan by an unnamed foreign government to run candidates in an Australian election through a wealthy individual he referred to as the “puppeteer.”

Burgess’s interview comes after a week of fiery rhetoric in Australian politics over national security, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison accusing the opposition Labor Party of being too weak to stand up to Beijing if they win the upcoming election. In return, the Labor Party has said the government is politicizing national security for its own gain.

Australia Foiled Foreign Election Interference, Says Spy Chief

On Wednesday night, Burgess said both parties were targets for political interference. “It doesn’t go after one particular party or the other. It’s kind of equal opportunity in that regard,” he said.

The political debate has come amid persistent protests in the capital of Canberra against vaccination mandates, mirroring similar demonstrations in Canada and New Zealand. Among the protesters, there were a wide range of activists, including some who advocated conspiracy theories similar to QAnon and the U.S. “Sovereign Citizen” movement.

Burgess said there had been a rise in radicalization in Australia as a result of the pandemic, including a “disturbing trend” of minors being groomed to hold extremist views.

“We’ve seen an increase in the number of minors being radicalized, the age of those minors is decreasing, one of our youngest subjects is 13. It happens online and it happens actually in the real world, including in the schoolyard,” he said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.