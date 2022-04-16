(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne said there are concerns about a “lack of transparency” in relation to the draft security agreement between the Solomon Islands and China.

Speaking in a local television interview on Sunday, Payne said the matter is “something that should be discussed in the broader Pacific Island forum context itself” and that the “Pacific family” is best placed to respond to regional security issues.

Australia has publicly asked the Solomon Islands to ditch the proposed pact with Beijing, which would provide Chinese warships a safe harbor in the region -- some 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) from the Australian coast. The agreement would also allow Chinese military to be deployed in the event of a domestic disturbance.

Both the U.S. and Australia have intensified a diplomatic push directed at the Solomon Islands, part of a wider effort to counter China’s influence.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has said the archipelago won’t permit China to build a military base. Payne said those comments were “very important assurances” and that Australia would continue security cooperation with the Solomon Islands even if it signs the agreement with China.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.