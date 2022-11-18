Australia Says UK Trade Deal to Be Settled in Early 2023

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said a trade agreement with the United Kingdom will be settled in the first quarter of next year.

There had been delays “on the UK side for obvious reasons,” including the government bringing down another budget statement, Albanese told reporters after meetings at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok on Saturday.

Albanese said he’d also made progress on trade talks with the European Union and would lead a business delegation to India in the first quarter of 2023.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.