(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the US’s military action in the Middle East over the weekend has been proportionate, and reinforced his support for a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

US forces followed up strikes on Syria and Iraq with a new round of attacks against Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen on Saturday. A joint statement of support released Sunday from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and New Zealand backed the strikes on 36 targets across 13 locations in Yemen.

“We support the actions of the United States,” Albanese said in a television interview with Australian broadcaster ABC. “These are proportionate, these are retaliatory for the actions of Iran-backed organizations and they are not an escalation. So we think that the United States has got it right.”

Albanese reiterated Australia’s support for a two-state solution, which would support “the right of Israel to exist within safe and secure borders” and “justice for Palestinians.”

“We support a political solution in the region and it’s important that the international community play a role,” Albanese said.

