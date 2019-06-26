(Bloomberg) -- Australia is seeking more information on reports that one of its citizens has been detained by North Korean authorities.

Consular assistance is being provided to “the family of an Australian man who has been reported as being detained in North Korea,” the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in an emailed statement on Thursday. “The department is urgently seeking clarification,” it said, declining further comment.

South Korean and Japanese media outlets reported that North Korean authorities detained Alek Sigley, who runs tours for foreign students and submits social media posts about the country.

To contact the reporters on this story: Jason Scott in Canberra at jscott14@bloomberg.net;Jihye Lee in Seoul at jlee2352@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ruth Pollard at rpollard2@bloomberg.net, Daniel Ten Kate

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.