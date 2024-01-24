(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank will embark on an easing cycle in the final three months of this year, economists predict, trailing major counterparts as inflation proves stubborn Down Under and takes longer to return to target.

The Reserve Bank will cut rates twice in the fourth quarter — taking the cash rate to 3.85% from the current 12-year high of 4.35%, according to a Bloomberg survey of 35 economists. Headline inflation is seen touching the top of the RBA’s 2-3% target band only in the first quarter of 2025, the poll showed.

Australia is the only developed economy where traders are confident that policymakers will hold their key rate over the next six months. The Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are expected to deliver two rate cuts, while Japan is seen ending its negative interest rate policy.

“We expect the RBA to be the last of the dollar bloc to join a global easing cycle, with a shallow cycle likely given the lower starting point for the policy rate,” said Su-Lin Ong, Sydney-based chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada.

Ong highlighted a number of Australia-specific inflation “challenges” such as record population growth, a housing crunch, the lagging nature of wage increases and already-legislated income-tax cuts that will come into effect on July 1.

“The February meeting is shaping up to be critical,” she said.

The RBA’s policy rate is about 1 percentage point below the Fed’s, underscoring its more cautious pace of tightening, even as Australia’s inflation remains above that of the US and UK. These differences help explain why Governor Michele Bullock has stuck with a hawkish tone and why money markets expect the RBA to move cautiously on the way down.

The RBA will publish its latest economic forecasts on Feb. 6 — the first policy meeting of 2024 — when economists generally expect it to stand pat. Fourth-quarter inflation figures due next week will be critical in the decision, economists say.

The bank’s current forecasts show price gains hitting the top end of its target band only at the end of 2025, later than economists’ projections. In the US, inflation is seen by a Bloomberg survey reaching 2.6% this year.

One other reason some economists expect the RBA will lag its global counterparts in the easing cycle is its reaction function — in the past, it has tended to respond to actual, not forecast, inflation, which means prices will need to be inside its target band before it begins lowering rates.

“Aside from times of crisis, the RBA’s first cut has always coincided with actual year-on-year underlying inflation printing 3% or below and its projections for underlying inflation to be 3% or below across its forecast horizon,” said Prashant Newnaha, Singapore-based senior rates strategist at TD Securities.

Newnaha reckons the RBA will likely revise down its forecasts for underlying inflation next month given the wave of global disinflation.

“However, the revisions are unlikely to bring cuts forward. Rather they are likely to signal an on hold for longer monetary policy stance,” he added.

--With assistance from Garfield Reynolds.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.