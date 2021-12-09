(Bloomberg) -- Australia runs the risk of much steeper borrowing costs if financial markets view the country as too slow in cutting carbon emissions, according to Reserve Bank board member Ian Harper.

A perceived lack of commitment to reducing emissions could also make it difficult to raise funds overseas, presenting another concern for a capital-importing nation like Australia, Harper said.

“A big fund could drop us off as part of making a statement to their own stakeholders so it’s easy for us to get tossed into the dustbin,” Harper said.

Global investors have begun amping up pressure on coal-reliant nations to take action. In a sign that Australia’s efforts are under close scrutiny, Sweden’s central bank has dumped the bonds of two Australian states.

Government planners forecast the country’s cost of raising capital will increase by 100 basis points in an adverse climate-change scenario without a strategy to reach a net-zero emissions target.

Australia -- one of the world’s top suppliers of fossil fuels -- has committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. But modeling released by Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government shows the nation will still be emitting 215 million tons of emissions by that time without further action.

Iron ore, liquefied petroleum gas and coal are Australia’s three largest exports, making it politically difficult for governments to back away from fossil fuels.

Harper, who wasn’t speaking on behalf of the RBA, said there are as many upside risks as there are downside to shifting to net-zero emissions.

While on the one hand coal mines and other dirty industries accounting for a large share of the economy would have to shut down completely, sun-drenched Australia could harness solar and wind energy as well as green hydrogen to more than compensate for those losses, he said.

Australia has successfully navigated such transitions before, thanks to government assistance, Harper said, referring to the end of low-cost manufacturing in the country many decades ago and the winding down of car-making in 2017.

“Far from having mass unemployment and widespread dislocation then we were able to transform these economies through a mixture of adjustment assistance, help for industries to relocate and governments relocating offices there,” Harper said. “And we can do that again. There are plenty of opportunities.”

