(Bloomberg) -- Australia has suffered its worst day since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with total daily cases surpassing the previous record posted more than a year ago as an outbreak of delta variant cases spreads.

New South Wales recorded 681 new cases, Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters on Thursday in Sydney, where stay-at-home orders have been enforced for almost two months. Meanwhile, Victoria state recorded 57 new infections -- more than double from the previous day, and its highest tally since September -- as Melbourne endures its sixth lockdown since the pandemic began.

The number of cases in Australia’s two-most populous states surpasses the nation’s previous high, recorded in early August 2020, when Melbourne was in the midst of a lockdown that lasted for three months. Authorities are now finding that lockdown strategies that had previously worked to eliminate community transmissions are struggling to contain the spread of the highly-contagious delta variant, especially as people grow increasingly weary of the stay-home restrictions.

Regional New South Wales will remain in lockdown until at least August 28, in line with Sydney, Berejiklian added.

Australia’s outbreak has spread to New Zealand, which has entered a strict nationwide lockdown and has recorded at least 10 infections. The first community case in New Zealand since February was detected earlier this week, and genome testing has showed a clear link to the delta surge in New South Wales.

