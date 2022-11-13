(Bloomberg) -- Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers said measures to reduce gas costs for consumers and businesses would be put in place by Christmas as a global energy crisis has seen power bills balloon.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV’s Stephen Engle on the sidelines of the Group of 20 in Bali, Chalmers said the government would never have contemplated intervening in domestic gas markets if it wasn’t for “dire forecasts” in energy prices over coming months and years.

Chalmers said the chaos in energy markets caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was the defining challenge facing the global economy and all options are on the table to tackle it, including a “regulatory intervention” such as a cap on prices.

“We said that we’ll have a regime in place by Christmas but it’s important for me to send a signal to our international partners that what we’re trying to do here is to act without causing any problems with our trading relationships,” he said.

Australia has been considering a potential intervention in the domestic gas markets since the release of the October budget, which revealed gas prices were expected to balloon by as much as 40% by June 2024.

Although Australia is one of the world’s largest exporters of LNG, the rush to lift exports in the wake of the Ukraine war has left domestic consumers with a fuel shortfall and led to higher power bills.

The resulting crisis has become a major point of political tension, with businesses and homes seeing electricity prices rise as producers like Shell Plc and Chevron Corp. rap higher profits from surging global prices.

Chalmers painted a grim picture of the international situation, saying the global economy was facing a “hostile and high-risk” at the moment while multilateralism was under “extreme pressure” as a result of the war in Europe.

But the Australian treasurer said the G-20 had been able to make progress on issues including pandemic funding and climate change, despite “the pretty serious geopolitical tensions brought about by Russia’s actions.”

