(Bloomberg) -- Australian bonds slumped to send three-year yields to the highest since April 2019, just two days before the Reserve Bank is set to end purchases of the securities as it winds down quantitative easing.

The yield on notes due April 2025 jumped as much as seven basis points to 1.54% in Sydney on Tuesday, while 10-year yields rose nine basis points to 2.09%. Australian bonds are selling off as part of a global rout spurred by expectations for aggressive interest-rate increases to combat a worldwide surge in inflation, amid signs the economy is heating up.

Ten-year Treasury yields rose to 1.93%, within a basis point of the two-year high touched on Monday. New Zealand bonds slid, with 10-year yields surging 10 basis points.

Traders are betting the RBA will raise its cash rate from a record-low 0.1% to 1% by year’s end, even after central bank Governor Philip Lowe stressed last week he doubts inflation in Australia will be strong enough to warrant such moves.

Australian consumer prices rose at a 3.5% annual pace last quarter, less than half of the pace of U.S. inflation. Former RBA board member John Edwards told the Wall Street Journal it’s conceivable the central bank will raise rates four times late in the year to match market expectations.

Those comments helped drive Tuesday’s selling, said Prashant Newnaha, an Asia-Pacific rates strategist at TD Securities in Singapore. “Supply also looks to be playing a role, with fresh bonds issued for New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory.”

The two states are each selling 2032 benchmark bonds, which likely sent 10-year futures lower and that helped spur declines at the shorter end, Newnaha said.

The RBA will conclude its more than A$350 billion ($250 billion) QE program on Thursday, with its final scheduled operation to buy A$1.6 billion of federal government bonds. The central bank last week decided to scrap the purchases after upgrading its inflation and employment outlook. Governor Lowe stressed policy makers were likely to be patient on rate increases because wage pressures look to be building only gradually.

