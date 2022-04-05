(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank offered a potentially hawkish signal by scrapping a reference to remaining “patient” on policy in a post-meeting statement, while still keeping interest rates at a record low.

The Reserve Bank of Australia left its cash rate at 0.1% -- as expected -- at Tuesday’s meeting, while reiterating its ambition to drive unemployment down to levels that trigger faster wages growth.

The hawkish tilt that opens the door to a rate rise in coming months sent the Australian dollar surging 0.7% to 76.01 U.S. cents at 2:47 p.m. in Sydney. Australian three-year bond yields reversed earlier declines and jumped to as high as 2.44%, up six basis points on the day.

Governor Philip Lowe inched away from his ultra dovish tone by removing a “patient” stance from the statement, a phrase that has featured in every post-meeting release since November 2021.

“Inflation has picked up and a further increase is expected, but growth in labor costs has been below rates that are likely to be consistent with inflation being sustainably at target,” Lowe said in Tuesday’s statement. The board will assess upcoming inflation and wages trends as it “sets policy to support full employment in Australia and inflation outcomes consistent with the target.”

With the tweak in language, the RBA is edging toward global counterparts from Washington to Wellington that have already begun raising interest rates to try to combat rising inflation.

“The next inflation report, due on 27 April, has the potential to completely change the outlook for monetary policy,” said Callam Pickering, an economist at global jobs website Indeed Inc. “That’s why a May rate hike remains in play.”

Lowe has long cited weak wages growth to argue that inflation is unlikely to remain sustainably inside the RBA’s 2-3% target and as the reason why he’s maintaining ultra-loose policy settings.

Yet recent data suggest the economy is beginning to run hot: unemployment is at a 13-year low of 4% and expected to decline further, while a private measure of inflation released Monday jumped to a 13-year high. Job vacancies are also at record highs.

Cracks Emerge in Australian Economy Approaching Maximum Velocity

“Given the tightness of the labor market, a further pick-up in aggregate wages growth and broader measures of labour costs is in prospect,” Lowe said today.

Economists increasingly expect the RBA will begin its tightening cycle in coming months as fiscal spending ahead of a likely May election together with surging gasoline prices threaten to further fan inflation.

Australian Budget Pitches Cash to Key Voters Before Election

Money markets see the RBA joining the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England by hiking in June. The cash rate is then seen climbing to 2.7% in a year’s time and 3.5% in two years. The median estimate of economists for a rate increase has come forward to July.

(Updates with markets in third paragraph, economist in seventh.)

