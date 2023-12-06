(Bloomberg) -- Australia has signed a new pact with northern neighbor Papua New Guinea that focuses on boosting domestic security and military training, in Canberra’s latest Pacific agreement that aims to contain China’s influence in the geostrategically important region.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese signed the accord at Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday with PNG counterpart James Marape, wrapping up a deal that has been in the works for more than a year. The US signed a similar agreement with PNG in May, which included joint military exercises.

The accord is the latest in a series of Pacific deals signed by Australia as it attempts to ramp up diplomacy in the region in response to concerns over Beijing’s growing influence. Trade-dependent Australia relies on shipping lanes between the island nations that dot the Pacific to bring goods in and out of the country and to keep supply lines open to key ally, the US.

Canberra was shocked in early 2022 by the announcement of a security deal between China and the Solomon Islands. Australia has since signed pacts with Vanuatu and Fiji, while reaching a historic treaty with Tuvalu for greater security cooperation in exchange for enhanced migration links.

The agreement isn’t about “picking a side” in the struggle for influence between Australia and China, Marape told reporters. “Our major foreign policy as friends to all, enemies to none, remains. And it’s never picking a side.”

In addition to the treaty, Australia will sign an A$200 million ($131 million) commitment to PNG in support of the Pacific country’s “national security priorities.”

Earlier this week, Australia and France announced they had agreed to a reciprocal military base access agreement, which would expand Canberra’s operational capabilities in the Pacific.

