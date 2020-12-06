(Bloomberg) -- Australia issued a warning on trade, saying uncertainties from its souring ties with China and the lingering impact of an earlier drought will push down the value of its agriculture exports.

The value of shipments is set to decline 7% in 2020-21 to the lowest level in five years, according to a report from the government forecaster Abares. While that’s a slight improvement from its September estimate of a 10% slump, the downturn comes in a year of solid domestic production growth.

Australia’s agriculture industry has borne the brunt of escalating trade tensions between Beijing and Canberra that threaten serious disruption for an expanding number of exporters. The most recent hit came last month, when China slapped anti-dumping duties of up to 212% on Australian wine on top of trade measures that impact other commodities including timber, barley and lobster.

“There are a number of risks present for the rest of 2021 that remain a watch point, including wine trade with China and labour shortages for the horticulture sector,” Abares executive director Steve Hatfield-Dodds said.

The value of its agriculture production is forecast to gain 7% in 2020-21, an upward revision from the September estimate of no change. This is supported by a winter crop that’s on track for its second-largest harvest, a promising rainfall outlook and elevated livestock prices.

Some Abares estimates for 2020-21:

Value of agriculture exports may fall 7% y/y to A$44.7 billion ($33.2 billion)

Value of agriculture production to rise 7% to A$65 billion

Crop export value to gain 8.3% to A$23.1 billion following the season’s bumper harvest

Livestock export value to sink 19.5% to A$21.6 billion as recovery from drought limits output and shipments of livestock products and fibres

Fruit and vegetable prices could rise in the domestic market by about 15% to 25% as travel restrictions limit labor available for harvesting

Wheat exports may reach about 21 million tons, more than double exports in 2019–20

Global barley prices may increase 15% to $210 a ton, with demand partly boosted by prohibitive tariffs on Australian barley exports to China, necessitating a reorganization of supply chains in China to alternative sources

Australian wine stocks will likely climb over the remainder of 2020–21 as exports to China fall

