(Bloomberg) -- New South Wales proposed to write into law policy to prevent mining and exploration for minerals and fossil fuels in state waters following controversy over a natural gas project off Sydney.

The Liberals and Nationals state government would introduce bills to legislate the policy in the next session of parliament if reelected in March 25 elections, it said Wednesday in a statement. That follows a federal court ruling on Tuesday allowing operations to continue in the PEP-11 license area after former Prime Minister Scott Morrison canceled the permit in 2021.

A unit of closely held operator Advent Energy Ltd. last year appealed that decision, arguing Morrison was not authorized to do so as the responsible minister because of his secret self-appointment into the Resources and Industry Ministry. Petroleum Exploration Permit 11 covers more than 4,500 square kilometers along a relatively densely populated area of Australia’s East Coast.

“These new laws will make it crystal clear to anyone looking to drill for gas in NSW waters that they need not apply,” State Energy Minister Matt Kean said in the statement.

