(Bloomberg) -- Trading on Australia’s main stock exchange was paused shortly after the market open on Monday as the bourse operator investigated market data issues.
The ASX Ltd. said it was working to rectify the issue, according to an emailed statement from the exchange. The S&P/ASX 200 Index was up 1.2% as of 10:24 a.m.
