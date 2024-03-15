(Bloomberg) -- The key gauge of Australian stocks is on track for one of the worst performances this week among major global benchmarks, as concerns about China’s economy weigh on the commodities-heavy market.

The S&P/ASX 200 fell 2.3% for the week, its worst since September. Miners and banks were the biggest losers on the index amid disappointment on a lack of new strong macro support measures from Beijing as well as prospects for a delay in Federal Reserve rate cuts.

“Chinese stimulus talks underwhelmed,” dragging down mining stocks despite a surge in copper, said Anna Milne an analyst at Wilson Asset Management in Sydney. She added that lenders — the worst performing sector for the week — have been hurt by US economic data that weakened the case for looser monetary policy, following Macquarie’s downgrades of Australian banks on Wednesday.

