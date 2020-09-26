(Bloomberg) --

Australia is targeting the creation of a “travel bubble” with New Zealand by the end of the year as the pace of coronavirus infections in the two countries eases.

Australia’s tourism minister, Simon Birmingham, made the comments on Sunday as the country’s most populous state, New South Wales, reported no new infections over the past 24 hours. It was the first time since June 10 that there were no new cases, the state’s health department said.

“Ultimately whether New Zealand opens up to Australia will be a matter for New Zealand,” Birmingham said in an interview on television broadcaster Nine Network. New Zealand reported two new virus cases on Sunday.

The countries imposed strict social-distancing measures to curb the spread of the virus and have had relatively more success in containing it than much of the rest of the world. Still, the impact on the travel and services sectors has been severe, and both nations have each seen their economies contract.

Melbourne Hot-Spot

The situation in Victoria’s state capital of Melbourne is slowly improving, with 16 new virus cases and two deaths reported in the past 24 hours. The city’s rolling 14-day average for infections stands at 22, below the 30-50 range required for easing of some social restrictions on Monday.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said some curbs will be relaxed earlier than the current schedule given the progress. He named a new health minister on Saturday after the sudden resignation of Jenny Mikakos amid furor over the the bungling of quarantine procedures at hotels in Melbourne.

Separately, Birmingham and federal government colleagues said A$250 million ($176 million) would be spent in regional Australia for projects that largely support tourism businesses hurt by the pandemic and infrastructure that serves the sector.

The announcement comes ahead of Oct. 6 release of the federal budget, which is expected to see Australia sink deeper into deficit as it boosts spending to pull the economy out of recession.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.