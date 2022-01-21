(Bloomberg) -- Australia will allow international air travelers to enter the country if they provide results from a rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours of departure.

A RAT must be undertaken by or under the supervision of a medical practitioner that includes pharmacists or trained personnel at airport testing stations, the Ministry of Health said on its website Saturday in Sydney. The change is effective from 1 a.m. Sunday.

Until now any incoming traveler needed to complete a PCR test within three days of departure, and there was evidence that some people were being infected after the test but before embarking. A negative PCR test result will continue to be accepted.

In addition, the government will allow people who provide verification they have recovered from Covid-19 to travel seven days after their positive test, down from 14 days, the ministry said.

