(Bloomberg) -- Australia will provide drone equipment and training to boost the Philippines’ sea capabilities, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said, amid elevated tensions in disputed waters.

During a visit to Manila, Wong said Australia will provide technologies to the Philippine Coast Guard, which recently had tense encounters with Chinese vessels in the South China Sea.

“The Philippines is a vital, longstanding security partner for Australia and as our region navigates shifting strategic circumstances, we are working closely with each other,” Wong said Thursday at a joint briefing with Philippine counterpart Enrique Manalo.

Australia and the Philippines are strengthening ties amid intensifying rivalry between the US and China. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been bolstering his nation’s longstanding defense alliance with Washington.

His government recently expanded American troops’ access to military sites in the Philippines as tensions in Taiwan and the South China Sea linger.

Australia is meanwhile balancing its ties with both US and China. Wong said last month that Indo-Pacific nations oppose having their future “dictated by a single major power,” warning that the strategic competition between the Washington and Beijing needs to be managed “responsibly.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.