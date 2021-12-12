(Bloomberg) -- Australia agreed to buy K9 artillery from South Korea and increase ties between their defense industries as the nations cemented a new comprehensive security partnership amid increasing tensions with China.

The countries also pledged to boost critical minerals and clean-energy trade in pacts signed by President Moon Jae-in and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Canberra on Monday. It was the first visit by an international leader to the nation since it started reopening its border this month.

“We share a view about the role of liberal democracies in today’s world and particularly in the Indo-Pacific,” Morrison told reporters after signing the four pacts. “We understand how important it is for the rule of law, for multi-lateral organizations that are based on a world order that favors freedom, that countries in our own region can have choices, choices in their economy, choices for their peace and security.”

The talks come as Morrison seeks stronger security ties with “like-minded democracies” in a bid to act as a counter to what he sees as China’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific. Beijing was angered by Australia’s pact with the U.S. and U.K. announced in September to help build a new fleet of nuclear submarines, saying the new partnership would stoke an “arms race” in the region.

