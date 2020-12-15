(Bloomberg) -- Australia will challenge anti-dumping duties imposed by China on its barley exports through the World Trade Organization, the government said Wednesday, in a further sign that relations between the two key trading partners are deteriorating.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said the government had advised counterparts in Beijing of its intention “to request formal consultations with China.”

“We will make this formal request to the WTO tonight,” he told reporters. “WTO dispute resolution processes are not perfect, and they take longer than would be ideal, but ultimately, it is the right avenue for Australia to take at this point in time.”

