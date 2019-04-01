Australia to Cut Taxes for Low- to Middle-Income Earners, Report Says

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government will bring forward tax cuts for low and middle- income earners when it unveils the federal budget on Tuesday, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported, without saying where it obtained the information..

Those on incomes between A$37,000 and A$126,000, or about 10 million Australians, will receive the relief, according to the report. The cuts come as the government reshapes a seven-year tax plan that has already been legislated, the ABC said.

Trailing badly in opinion polls before elections next month, the budget offers the Liberal-National coalition government a chance to close the gap with the main opposition Labor party. Morrison has already earmarked about A$9 billion ($6.4 billion) for expected pre-election giveaways and the treasure chest may be even deeper, as stronger than expected commodity prices and rising employment boost tax receipts.

To contact the reporter on this story: Edward Johnson in Sydney at ejohnson28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Edward Johnson at ejohnson28@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.