(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced a new investigation into secret ministerial appointments by his predecessor, after an early probe found Scott Morrison’s actions had risked undermining “responsible government.”

An initial legal inquiry by Australia’s solicitor-general released on Tuesday found while Morrison had been “validly” sworn into additional ministries between 2020 and 2021, the secrecy around the decision made it “impossible” to properly hold the government to account.

“Neither the people nor the parliament can hold a minister accountable for the exercise (or, just as importantly, for the non-exercise) of particular statutory powers if they are not aware that the minister has those powers,” the solicitor-general said in the preliminary report. “Nor can they hold the correct ministers accountable for any other actions, or inactions, of departments.”

Albanese made the rare decision to release the legal advice from the solicitor-general publicly, saying during a press conference in Canberra he would boost transparency around the appointment of ministers in response to the Morrison controversy.

“Mr Morrison’s behavior was extraordinary, undermined our parliamentary democracy and he does need to be held to account for it,” Albanese said on Tuesday. The prime minister announced a second, full inquiry into the secret appointments would follow. However, he said his cabinet had not yet agreed on the time frame or the scope of the investigation.

Albanese said a future investigation would be intended to discover “why this occurred, how this occurred, who knew about it occurring, what the implications are.”

Morrison was sworn into the Health, Finance, Home Affairs, Treasury and Resources and Industry portfolios by Australia’s governor-general during the last term in government, often without telling even the original minister that he was shadowing them.

In a statement on Facebook on Tuesday, Morrison again defended his actions as necessary due to the “extraordinary circumstances” of the Covid-19 pandemic, and said he was “proud and thankful” of what his government accomplished.

“I accept that many Australians will not agree with, accept or understand all the decisions I made during those difficult times” he said in the post. “I can only state that I took the decisions I did as Prime Minister with the best of intentions.”

The revelations have sparked outrage from across the political spectrum in Australia and calls from his own party for him to leave parliament, including from his former Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews.

