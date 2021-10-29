(Bloomberg) -- Australia will now recognize people who have had a mix of recognized Covid-19 vaccinations as fully inoculated, according to updated advice on the Department of Home Affairs website.

The policy shift come as the government prepares to open its borders for the first time in 19 months. From Monday, fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents age 12 and over will be able to travel abroad without a permit.

Fully vaccinated international travelers will also be able to fly into to Sydney or Melbourne without quarantining on arrival, providing they have a negative Covid test before their flight. Inbound travel will initially be limited to returning citizens and residents.

“Australia considers you to be fully vaccinated if you have completed a course of a Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approved or recognized vaccine,” according to an update on the department’s website. “This includes mixed doses.”

The new government advice was first reported by the Sydney Morning Herald.

