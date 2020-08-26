(Bloomberg) -- Australia is selling A$21 billion ($15.1 billion) in new 11-year sovereign bonds, a third record-breaking sale this year, according to people with knowledge of the transaction.

The November 2031 bonds was priced at a yield of 1.05%, according to the people, who asked not to be identified before the announcement. The syndicated sale received more than A$66 billion of bids, also a record.

The overwhelming demand underscores the enormous investor appetite for yield after options globally shrunk with central banks slashing rates to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. Australia’s debt is the second-highest yielding among Group-of-10 nations, and it’s underpinned by the central bank’s yield-curve control policy.

The sale follows a record breaking A$13 billion sale in April for a 2024 bond, before the nation sold A$19 billion worth of 2030 debt a month later. In order to combat the coronavirus lockdowns, a raft of stimulus measures have been announced in Australia, including a historic A$130 billion jobs rescue plan in April.

Bond sales, needed to fund the plans, have skyrocketed. Once Wednesday’s sale has been completed, Australia will have sold over A$180 billion in nominal bonds this calendar year, compared to less than A$52 billion in all of 2019.

