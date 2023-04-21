(Bloomberg) -- Australia will make it easier for New Zealanders living in the country to gain citizenship, in a further step toward closer ties between the neighboring countries.

New Zealanders living in Australia will be able to apply directly for citizenship without becoming permanent residents first, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement Saturday. The change will be effective from July 1, and partly reverses a 2001 decision that made it harder for New Zealanders to attain Australian citizenship.

“This is a fair change for New Zealanders living in Australia, and brings their rights more in line with Australians living in New Zealand,” according to the statement. “This is consistent with our ambition to build a fairer, better managed and more inclusive migration system.”

The government estimates the pathway will be available to about 350,000 New Zealanders living in Australia who arrived after 2001, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Albanese will host recently installed New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins this weekend, with the pair scheduled to attend a citizenship ceremony in Brisbane.

